Ireland resumes its rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

A woman waves an Irish flag during a protest outside the headquarters of RTE in Dublin (PA)

The resumption of the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine restarted in Ireland today following a precautionary pause.

The decision to recommence the vaccine comes following the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted: “This morning, as we recommence the AstraZeneca vaccine, our plan to protect some of the most vulnerable also continues.

“Today and tomorrow, 3,700 over 75-year-olds, patients of GPs, will receive either first and second doses in the Helix vaccination centre.”

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed on Friday evening that it recommended the use of the jab.

The use of AstraZeneca in Ireland was paused last Sunday following reports of unusual blood clots in Norway.

Some 30,000 people that were due to get the vaccine during the week will have their vaccinations rescheduled over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, up to 150 anti-lockdown protesters marched through Dublin on Saturday over the ongoing country-wide restrictions.

Protesters had gathered at the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park in the north of the city before making their way in to the city centre.

Many carried placards with anti-vaccination messages while others carried the Irish flag.

The crowd gathered outside the GPO on O’Connell Street where a number of speeches were made.

Organised demonstrations are banned under the current regulations.

Gardai are aware of a protest currently taking place in Dublin city centre. The situation is being monitored. An Garda Siochana

Gardai monitored the protest but have not yet made any arrests.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardai are aware of a protest currently taking place in Dublin city centre. The situation is being monitored.”

It comes days after 21 people were arrested at anti-lockdown protests for failing to comply with public health guidelines.

A massive Garda security operation was in place across St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday to prevent planned anti-lockdown demonstrations.

Many of the arrested were in Dublin city centre where protesters arrived in small groups outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

About 100 anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters, the majority of whom were not wearing face masks, gathered in Herbert Park in Ballsbridge carrying banners and posters.

Campaigners also congregated outside national broadcaster RTE in Donnybrook in the south of the city chanting and carrying anti-vaccine posters.

They were told by gardai that they were in breach of Covid-19 health regulations.

