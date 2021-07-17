Ireland reports highest five day average Covid-19 cases since February

Ireland is reporting its highest five-day average of Covid-19 cases since the middle of February.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence has risen to more than 180 cases per 100,000 people, and the country is reporting a five-day average of more than 800 cases a day.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the situation is “serious” ahead of a meeting with the public health authorities next week.

“I have been concerned for quite some time with the Delta variant, Nphet have remodelled and I have a meeting with the public health authorities next week on this issue and to look at the situation until August and into September,” he told RTE.

“The situation is serious in respect of Delta and all of us have to be vigilant in terms of our individual behaviours, personal behaviour, because this is a further twist on the road of Covid-19, it’s a serious one.

“There will be a high volume of cases and case numbers will continue to grow, we’re going to keep a very close eye on the hospitalisations that result from that and illness and mortality.

“The fundamental objective is we want to prevent people from getting Covid and so it’s important that people take it seriously from that perspective.

“It’s very important that as we move into this phase of Covid-19 that all of us individually and as communities redouble our efforts, refocus in terms of protecting society from this disease.”

However Mr Martin said with 60% of the adult population vaccinated and 75% having received the first dose of the jab, it is a “different type of scenario than a year ago”.

“We have to look at things afresh too and analyse where the prevalence is, the age cohorts and what strategies we deploy to try and hold it back,” he said.

“Government will meet on Wednesday and we are going to give this very serious consideration in terms of how we plan for August and plan for September.”

Dr Glynn said there is a particularly high incidence in people aged between 16 and 30, and the high case numbers are translating into increasing numbers in hospital and intensive care units.

Unfortunately, we are reporting our highest five day average of cases since the middle of February. @ronan_glynn gives us the latest update on #COVID19



pic.twitter.com/XMqpa1igmx — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 17, 2021

Dr Glynn said 60% of the adult population are fully vaccinated but over two-and-a-half million adults and children who are not fully protected through vaccination, describing a “really big reservoir of people who are still vulnerable to this disease over the weeks to come”.

“A key message over the coming days is for people who are not vaccinated to really be careful about indoor settings, if at all possible meet up outdoors, make use of the good weather that we have at the moment,” he said.

“Do not meet up with other people indoors if you can avoid it at all, and if you are meeting with others indoors make sure that those areas are well ventilated, that windows are open.

“And a key message for anyone is that if you have any symptoms at all of a cold or flu, including symptoms like a headache, sore throat, or if you have a runny nose, blocked nose, blocked sinuses, please come forward and get a test … isolate and get a test, don’t meet up with your friends, don’t go to work and don’t meet up with family members if you have any of those symptoms.”

Dr Glynn also appealed for anyone who is not yet vaccinated to come forward to receive the jab.