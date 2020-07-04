Ireland records one more coronavirus-related death

One more person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,741 related deaths in the country, the National Public Health Emergency Team said.

Gardai are carrying out inspections of pubs this weekend over concerns coronavirus restrictions are not always being followed.

Plans to list countries which is it safe to travel to are expected to be delayed to later this month.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has stepped down from his post to look after his terminally ill wife.

PA Media