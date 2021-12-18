Ireland records more than 7,300 new Covid cases

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said people need to think about their social contacts (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Omicron variant represents a significant threat to people’s ability to safely enjoy Christmas, the deputy chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Ronan Glynn made the comments as the Department of Health reported 7,333 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 410 Covid patients in hospital, with 107 in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland can expect to see a “large number of cases over the next short period of time”.

He added: “We all remember the call to ‘flatten the curve’ in the early days of the pandemic – we have successfully driven down incidence of disease in the community before, we can and must now work together to do it again.

“By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks to come and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable, prevent unnecessary deaths and ensure the continued operation of our healthcare system and other essential services.”

Expand Close Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said Ireland could expect to see a large number of Covid cases in coming days (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said Ireland could expect to see a large number of Covid cases in coming days (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Glynn added: “The growth of the Omicron variant represents a significant threat to people’s ability to safely enjoy the Christmas and new year period.

“Over the coming days please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them.

“Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings.

“If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people.

“If you are identified as a close contact it is vital that you restrict your movements.”

Meanwhile, people aged between 40 and 49 are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccine by the head of the HSE.

Paul Reid said those in their 40s will be able to get boosters in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies from Sunday.

Booster vaccinations for this age group had originally been intended to begin on December 27, but that has now been brought forward amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

We're bringing forward the 40-49 ages for booster vaccines to now commence from tomorrow (Sunday 19th Dec). Please take the earliest opportunity to do so via Vaccination Centres (incl walk-ins), GPs (they will contact you) or contact your Pharmacy. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 18, 2021

Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday: “We’re bringing forward the 40-49 ages for booster vaccines to now commence from tomorrow.

“Please take the earliest opportunity to do so via Vaccination Centres (incl walk-ins), GPs (they will contact you) or contact your Pharmacy.”

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE, said: “I am urging all those eligible for their Covid booster vaccine to avail of it.

“We want the protection provided by the booster to be as robust as possible over the winter months.

“We have multiple channels to access a Covid-19 vaccine and I am making a public call to those who remain unvaccinated to take this opportunity as soon as possible in order to ensure they are protected from serious illness from Covid-19.”

It comes after Ireland’s Cabinet agreed on Friday to introduce a series of new restrictions, including an 8pm closing time for hospitality.

Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had recommended a 5pm curfew on hospitality and a cap on capacity at large outdoor events of 50%, or 5,000 people.

Expand Close Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheal Martin speak to the media on Friday (Julien Behal/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheal Martin speak to the media on Friday (Julien Behal/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Omicron is here and Ireland will see “a massive rise in infections”.

“Left unchecked this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy,” he said.

“It spreads so aggressively throughout all age groups that we are likely to see infections at a rate that is far in excess of anything we’ve seen to date.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly then announced the acceleration of the vaccination campaign.

Hospitality groups have said pubs will have to close because of the new measures and have called for an emergency support package.