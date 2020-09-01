Ireland records highest daily rise in Coronavirus cases since May

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn during a press conference at Department of Health in Dublin after the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Irish Republic (PA)

Ireland has recorded its highest daily rise in coronavirus infections since May, with 217 new cases reported in 24 hours.

There were no further deaths linked to the virus reported on Tuesday, with the toll since the outbreak began remaining at 1,777.

The 217 new cases reported on Tuesday brings to 29,025 the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn acknowledged the daily total was “substantial”.

However, he highlighted that the rolling average remained relatively stable.

“While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day,” he said.

“However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.

“Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further.”

The latest figures were published a day after a localised lockdown in Co Kildare was lifted.

Expand Close The J-One Cafe in Athy can reopen after a local lockdown was Co Kildare is lifted on Monday (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 70% were under 45 years of age

Just over half were associated with an outbreak or were close contacts of a confirmed case. A total of 19 cases were contracted by community transmission.

In regard to geographic breakdown, 103 cases were in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, seven in Waterford, seven in Wicklow, six in Clare, five in Louth, with the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

Earlier on Tuesday, the statistician advising the Government on restrictions said he and Dr Glynn were “optimistic” that current health measures were acting to stabilise Covid-19 cases.

However, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the epidemiological modelling advisory group, warned that the number of daily cases need to be lower before continuing restrictions can be lifted.

Around 60% of the country’s pubs have remained closed for more than five months while further restrictions on gatherings were reintroduced last month.

“The lower the number of cases, the better we can cope with any new outbreak, so I do think it is working,” he told RTE.

Prof Nolan, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that “if and when” pubs reopen, people will have to stay in small groups and remain separate.

“Sadly, if we’re going to be able to go to school and go to work and carry the risks of our transmission that those things carry, we really are going to have to reserve our contacts for those settings and meet in small groups,” he explained.

“So those group restrictions will be with us for some considerable time, because they’re protecting our priorities around the school, work, participation and sport – all of those things.”

