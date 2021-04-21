Ireland ready to show climate action leadership, says minister

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said it was ‘clearly time’ for Irish people to act (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland can become a world leader when it comes to climate action, the Environment and Climate Minister has said.

The public was ready to show leadership and no longer be called “laggards”, Eamon Ryan added.

The Green Party leader made the comments as the Climate Action Bill was debated in the Dail on Wednesday.

I introduced our Climate Bill in the DÃ¡il today setting out the road to net zero emissions.



Tomorrow when I attend the Leaders Summit on Climate, called by @POTUS, I will be able to say that Ireland stands for Climate Justice. pic.twitter.com/O8mtVxJqHr — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) April 21, 2021

The proposed legislation, which was approved by cabinet ministers last month, commits Ireland to carbon neutrality no later than 2050.

It also includes a target of reaching a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade.

Mr Ryan said it was “clearly time” for Irish people to act, because “the natural world is being destroyed before our eyes”.

“It puts Covid into the shade in terms of the risk it brings to our people,” he said.

“It’s for that reason we see other countries starting to step up and say they too want to act.

“There is some signs of hope. The UK Government coming out expressing real ambition about what they are going to do. The EU coming out and saying we are going to set really ambitious targets for action on climate. The US is likely to do the same.

Our people are ready for this. Our people are ready to show leadership, no longer to be called laggards Eamon Ryan, Environment and Climate Minister

“When I attend tomorrow’s Leaders’ Summit on climate action, called by President Biden, I intend, and I’m glad to be able to say with certainty on behalf of Ireland that we too share that ambition.

“We too stand up for climate justice. We stand up as a signatory of the Paris Climate Agreement. That we’re ready to turn that into real action, give it real meaning, give it real force.”

He admitted that Ireland’s emissions per capita were high but said the country was ready for significant change.

“Our people are ready for this,” he said. “Our people are ready to show leadership, no longer to be called laggards.

“We are ready and it’s time for us to act on climate.”

Mr Ryan was heckled by some rural TDs as he told the Dail that the proposed legislation would offer “protection” to the Irish family farm and that young farmers would become the “frontline heroes of this transformation, of this climate action plan”.

Minister @EamonRyan being heckled persistently by the Rural Independents during his opening statement. #ClimateAction — Duncan Smith TD (@DuncanSmithTD) April 21, 2021

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae told the Dail it was a “Bill to finish rural Ireland”, while Independent TD Mattie McGrath objected to the Bill being brought to the Dail to be debated by the minister.

Mr McGrath described the proposed law as rushed and ill-conceived.

Tourism minister Catherine Martin told the Dail that the momentum and appetite for system change, not climate change, had been “steadily building” and that the urgency of the crisis had united people across the globe.

“They have marched in their droves to strike for climate, demand change, and to fight for their future,” she said.

“We must deliver emission reductions now, for our children’s future, our planet’s future, for our shared future.”

She added that climate action and climate justice were “inextricably linked”.

Today we brought the #ClimateBill to the DÃ¡il



Implementing this legislation will make Ireland a world leader in climate action #TimeToAct https://t.co/r2Z3xf0qtz pic.twitter.com/IVTFq8CZP3 — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) April 21, 2021

“We must ensure just transition that protects the most vulnerable in our society and ensures nobody is left behind, a transition that will centre on people and their communities.”

She described the Bill as a “momentous piece of legislation”.

“This Bill is the culmination of years of hard work, endless campaigning, and unwavering commitment by so many to protect our planet as best we can, to make it a liveable and safe place for generations to come and to transform Ireland into a world leader when it comes to tackling this climate crisis,” she added.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill provides the framework for Ireland to meet its international and EU climate commitments and address climate change.

It is a key commitment in the Programme for Government.

The new law, if passed, would introduce a legal requirement for Government to adopt a series of economy-wide five-year carbon budgets, on a rolling 15-year basis.

It would also introduce a requirement for the Government to adopt sectoral emission ceilings for each relevant sector within the limits of each carbon budget.

