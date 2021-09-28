Ireland ranked ‘best country’ in how it has responded to pandemic

Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland has been ranked the best country in how it has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic compared to any other country in the world, according to the Bloomberg Covid resilience ranking.

Ireland peaked at the top after climbing three places from August after what the news agency described as one of the world’s best vaccination rates.

It said that Ireland has been steadily climbing from January after it faced its worst ever outbreak of Covid-19.

Ireland was praised for its turnaround and rolling out a very successful vaccine programme.

Ireland has the highest uptake rate of vaccines in the European Union.

Bloomberg said: “In September, European nations dominate the top rungs of Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking for a third month, and we have a new number one, Ireland has taken pole position from Norway after steadily climbing the ranks from the start of 2021, when it had the worst outbreak in the world.

“It pulled off the startling turnaround with a strategy used Europe-wide.

“Even as the peak summer travel season unfolded alongside delta’s spread, Ireland and places like Spain, the Netherlands and Finland held down serious illness and deaths through pioneering moves to largely limit quarantine-free entry to immunised people.

“Bestowing more domestic freedoms on the inoculated helped boost vaccination levels to some of the highest in the world—over 90% of Ireland’s adult population has received two shots, while allowing social activity to resume safely.”

The Covid Resilience Ranking examines how countries are handling the pandemic by looking at the containment of the virus, the healthcare system and its vaccination progress.

Other countries, including Spain, the Netherlands and Finland were praised for how they handled the pandemic.

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid said: “There have been really tough times for everyone.

“But we have had a good, coherent and cohesive response overall to Covid-19 from the public and the health services.

“Good to see Ireland ranked now as No 1 in the world’s Covid resilience ranking.”