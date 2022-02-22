The Irish premier has warned that the pandemic is not over, as Ireland prepares to drop mandatory mask-wearing rules.

The Irish Cabinet met on Tuesday morning to approve the recommendation from senior health officials, bringing to an end some of the last remaining Covid-19 restrictions left in the country.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed earlier that the legal requirement would lapse from February 28.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, he told reporters that there will be no legal requirement to wear a mask in any setting, but it will still be advised on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Mr Varadkar also announced the requirement for pods, staggered breaks, masks and physical distancing in schools will also end on February 28.

He said while it will be a “more normal school and childcare experience” from Monday, some measures will remain in place including recommendations around good hygiene, ventilation and advice for children to stay at home when sick.

In relation to testing and close contacts, Mr Varadkar said those who test positive for Covid-19 in Ireland will still be required to isolate for seven days, and on days eight, nine and ten to wear a mask.

However, rules will change for close contacts, with the requirement to restrict movements to be lifted from February 28.

Testing will be reserved for those who are vulnerable, with those under 55 and in good health and over 55 and fully vaccine boosted no longer advised to take Covid tests from February 28.

Nphet concluded that there is no longer a continuing public health rationale for retaining them (masks) Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan

Mr Varadkar also said there will be no vaccine mandates for the public or healthcare workers, but they will be encouraged to have a jab.

“All of those changes are coming into place on February 28 and this is the next step that we are taking towards living with Covid as an endemic virus, one that we manage in the way that we have managed viruses like the flu, for example, in the past,” he said.

Mr Martin, speaking from Berlin during a visit to the German capital, indicated that a Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee meeting later this month would be used to consider Ireland’s approach to Covid-19 over the next 12 months

“I want to thank the Irish people for the manner in which they responded to the pandemic. The resilience of the Irish people was clearly displayed and revealed throughout the pandemic itself,” he said.

“It has been a very difficult period.”

“We are now moving out of the emergency phase of the pandemic,” he said.

He indicated that the Government would consider what kind of vaccination infrastructure will be needed into the future and said that a focus on cutting waiting lists was also required.

“We are in a different phase. The pandemic isn’t over,” he said.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but had said that they should remain advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.

In his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Holohan said: “Nphet concluded that there is no longer a continuing public health rationale for retaining them and advised that the following measures could be removed with effect from February 28 as planned.

“Mandatory mask wearing in areas where it is currently regulated for, including: public transport, taxis, retail and other indoor public settings, and staff in hospitality settings.

“Public health measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including physical distancing measures such as pods, and mask wearing.”