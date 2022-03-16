Ireland open for tourists once again after Covid: Taoiseach

Ireland’s tourism industry is once again ready to welcome visitors from across the world after Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin was speaking at a reception hosted by all-Ireland body Tourism Ireland at the Kennedy Center in Washington before watching a special 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance.

It was the latest in his series of engagements in the US capital to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin said it was a cause for celebration to see the return of live performances after Covid-19.

He added: “The beauty, the history and the culture of our island has long made tourism one of the most important parts of not just our economy but also our society.

“We have greatly missed welcoming American and other visitors to Ireland.

“Before Covid-19 in 2019 we welcomed over 11 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland.

“Now is the moment for us to again open our arms, to welcome visitors and to show you the extraordinary sights and experiences of a unique island.”

The Taoiseach added: “This is why Tourism Ireland is running out it’s biggest ever programme of promotions in 2022 here in the United States and indeed in tourism markets around the globe.

“Tourism Ireland’s Green Button campaign is continuing throughout this year. The campaign champions our strengths and iconic locations from the Cliffs of Moher and the Wild Atlantic Way to Titanic Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

“Ireland is a wonderful place for a holiday, the warmth and hospitality of the people still stands, our scenery is stunning.

“Ireland stands ready to welcome back our friends from the United States.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland Economy Minister Gordon Lyons attended a business breakfast in New York organised by Tourism Ireland where he took the opportunity to promote Northern Ireland as a holiday destination to US travel industry professionals.