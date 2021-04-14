Ireland on track to vaccinate 80% of population by June, despite setbacks

Ireland remains on track to meet its target of giving four out of five people their first vaccine dose by June, the Government has said.

A double setback to the vaccine rollout earlier this week was tempered by news of around 550,000 extra doses of the Pfizer jab to be delivered in quarter two this year.

News of the extra jabs secured by the European Commission came during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, and was a “welcome relief” to ministers, sources said.

It came after health experts recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine only be given to people over 60 in Ireland, and delays to the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine over safety concerns.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told RTE: “The commission’s announcement in terms of securing the additional doses puts the puts the programme on track in terms of the key targets.”

Welcome news that Ireland will be receiving close to 545,000 extra BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines, starting this month. https://t.co/MD4L0FdHup — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 14, 2021

Sources said the Government is still hopeful that 80% of the adult population will be vaccinated by June.

A statement issued after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting said the Government is “recalibrating its approach” to the rollout.

“The immediate focus of the vaccine plan is on those at higher risk and those aged 60 and over, and that rollout is continuing. The remainder of the population in order of age will follow,” the statement said.

“The Government will continue to make every effort to ensure that the vaccine rollout is a successful one so that we can all look forward to the restrictions being lifted over the next while as we look forward to the summer.”

There was no mention of the target to vaccinate all adults by September.

Expand Close Stephen Donnelly (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Donnelly (Niall Carson/PA)

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Newstalk: “It’s been a bumpy week, a very busy week. But ultimately where we’re at right now is, we’re still on target.

“The programme will be changing and reprofiling. We’ve done this before and we will do it again before this is all over.

“But we’re working hard to make sure we do the best that we can do, which is get the vaccines out as they come into the country.”

One possibility to speed up the rollout discussed at Cabinet was longer intervals between vaccine doses, with studies showing a high level of immunity after a single dose.

It is understood the issue is under review and no decision has been made.

Our COVID-19 Vaccination Programme is progressing.



And we are working hard to keep the progress going in a safe way.



I'll keep you updated as soon as we know the impacts of the challenges. pic.twitter.com/KE05kcYuNn — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 14, 2021

Mr Donnelly said: “What we’re finding is that these vaccines are so effective that people are getting north of 80% protection from the first dose. So really the focus for the end of June is the first dose.”

The Government is hopeful that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will still be given approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at a meeting next Tuesday.

On Tuesday, J&J delayed distribution of its vaccine to Europe after US regulators recommended a pause to give time to investigate reports of a rare blood-clotting side effect.

The move was made out of an “abundance of caution”, the US Food and Drugs Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland’s share of roughly 550,000 doses from the EU will help to make up the shortfall caused by uncertainties over the J&J vaccine.

What we lost yesterday in terms of Q2 vaccine supply from Janssen we regained today with an extra 550k Pfizer shots. Janssen may yet get the green light. Vaccine programme still broadly on track https://t.co/SRU0j82zR2 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 14, 2021

Ireland had been due to receive 600,000 doses of the single-shot jab by the end of June.

Mr Varadkar tweeted on Wednesday: “What we lost yesterday in terms of Q2 vaccine supply from Janssen we regained today with an extra 550k Pfizer shots.

“Janssen may yet get the green light. Vaccine programme still broadly on track.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “As we can see with the announcement by Johnson & Johnson yesterday, there are still many factors that can disrupt the planned delivery schedule of vaccines.

“It is therefore important to act swiftly, anticipate and adjust whenever possible.

“We are doing everything in our power to support Europe’s vaccination rollout, also by increasing the supply of vaccines in the coming weeks and months.

“This is why I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to, once again, speed up the delivery of vaccines.

“Fifty million additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines will be delivered in quarter two of this year, starting in April.

“Those 50 million doses were initially foreseen for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. Now, they are available in quarter two.”

Expand Close Ursula von der Leyen (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ursula von der Leyen (PA)

Ireland’s vaccine rollout was dealt two significant blows this week.

On Monday, health authorities in Ireland limited the use of the AstraZeneca jab to people over 60, prompted by concerns around rare blood clots.

On Tuesday, J&J delayed distribution of its vaccine to Europe after the US pause.

On Wednesday, Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, warned that Ireland’s low level of vaccination meant the country could face another wave of the virus.

She said: “While significant progress is being made in controlling the disease and in rolling out vaccines, we still have a high level of infections.

“We are dealing with a much more transmissible virus than last year. The absolute number of people fully protected through vaccination remains low.

“This means the risk of Covid is still with us and that Ireland could experience a further wave of infections if public health restrictions are eased too quickly or we don’t stick to the plan.

“The priority must remain in the coming weeks on controlling this disease.

“These few weeks are crucial. So far the careful approach is working. We are still on track which means brighter days and further easing of restrictions won’t be too far away. We will get there.”

To date Ireland has administered 1,076,216 vaccines – 758,763 first doses and 317,453 second doses.

There were 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and another 431 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, the Department of Health said.

Four of the deaths occurred in April, two in March and six in January.

On Wednesday morning, there were 192 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

PA Media