Ireland facing staggered introduction of new coronavirus restrictions – Ryan

Eamon Ryan said the introduction of measures would be staggered

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland will be phased in over the Christmas holiday period, Eamon Ryan has said.

The Green Party leader said the introduction of measures would be staggered and not all imposed on the same day.

Mr Ryan was commenting ahead of a cabinet meeting in Dublin where ministers will decide how to respond to soaring Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended the swift introduction of Ireland’s highest level of restrictions – Level 5.

Ministers may not adopt all Level 5 restrictions but it is anticipated that a sweeping series of measures will be rolled out over the festive period.

Ireland is facing fresh lockdown measures

Gastro pubs and restaurants are set to be closed but non-essential retail could remain open.

Ministers are also set to extend the initial 48-hour ban on flights between the UK and Ireland amid concerns about the coronavirus variant that is rife in parts of Great Britain.

Mr Ryan said new restrictions were needed.

“I think it’s necessary because of what we’ve seen, not just in Ireland but in other countries as well,” he said.

“When you do lose control, it’s very hard to get it back, so we want to keep control the way we have it in this country. There’ll be a series of staggered dates in regard to changed restrictions, not all on the one day but over the holiday period.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said public health doctors were 'deeply concerned' about the rise in infections

The Nphet has warned that Ireland is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic. Case numbers have soared by more than 70% in the last week.

Ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet, health minister Stephen Donnelly said experts were “deeply concerned” about the rate of increase and about the emergence of the variant.

Mr Donnelly said the first vaccinations were due to be rolled out in Ireland before the new year.

“Our focus right now is keeping people alive, keeping people safe and making sure we can have a Christmas,” he said.

“It is a different Christmas but to date, the Irish people have been immensely sensible, immensely resilient and have shown solidarity right across the country.”

