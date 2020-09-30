Ireland faces ‘forest fire’ of infection

Another 429 coronavirus cases have been detected (Brian Lawless/PA)

A “forest fire” of coronavirus infection threatens to burn out of control, Ireland’s top doctor said.

Another 429 daily cases have been detected.

Dublin faces a “precarious” situation as it grapples with virus rates three times that of the rest of the country.

A rise has also been seen across the State, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn added, as he renewed pleas for people to postpone social events and work from home.

This is going in the wrong direction – it is becoming a national issue Dr Ronan Glynn

He said: “I would liken it to a forest fire where we see lots of embers and small issues arising in different places.

“If this continues we are going to see a national issue.”

One couple’s series of social engagements over several days saw them picking up the virus in a restaurant and led to the infection of 30 others.

Dr Glynn said the window of opportunity to snuff out the disease spread was closing.

“This is going in the wrong direction – it is becoming a national issue,” he added.

Professor Philip Nolan, who is modelling the virus’ progress for the Government, said there had been a “sharp” uptick in the number of cases amongst those aged 19-24.

He warned some younger people were suffering severe illness.

Medics said Covid-19 was not spreading in the relatively controlled environment of classes, but rather during social interactions outside.

Professor Nolan said the number of infections amongst primary and secondary school pupils was stable.

He expressed concern about the disease spilling over into the older age groups and said the rate amongst the elderly was at 20-30 per 100,000.

On Tuesday evening, there were 130 people with Covid-19 in hospital – 15 in the last 24 hours, Dr Glynn said.

Professor Nolan said he was less optimistic than a week earlier.

He added: “There is a very precarious situation in Dublin.”

Dr Glynn said traffic volumes in the capital were down about a fifth on last January, but needed to fall further.

He said: “In the numbers we are seeing that is simply not enough.

“It really, really is time for every employer and organisation and sports clubs and organisations, for everything someone is involved in, if they can reduce contacts then please postpone them.”

He appealed for employers to allow their staff to work from home.

Doctors gave an example of a couple aged 25-35 who caught the virus at a restaurant from people at the table next to them.

They later attended a house party, stayed overnight, met more friends for a dinner party, later went for more drinks and ultimately led to 30 other people becoming infected.

The number of cases is predicted to double every two or three weeks on the current trajectory.

The reproductive rate of spread is between 1.2 and 1.4.

