Ireland enters ‘new phase’ as plan to lift remaining restrictions unveiled

The Taoiseach said that Ireland is now entering a new phase of the pandemic, as he unveiled plans to lift the vast majority of remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Micheal Martin warned, however, that the pandemic is not over and said that great uncertainties remain.

Confirming widely reported plans to ease restrictions, the Taoiseach said that from September 6, there will be an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events.

In his address to the nation, Mr Martin said that the country “stuck together” and looked out for each other, and in doing so the public’s effort and sacrifices saved lives.

In what may be his final address on lifting Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Martin also said that the nation’s vaccine programme has “powered ahead” and is the envy of the world.

Close to 90% of people over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated.

Parents and their children queue in the pouring rain outside the Citywest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Parents and their children queue in the pouring rain outside the Citywest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Martin also said the programme is on a scale never seen before.

The Fianna Fail leader said that sectors that are still subject to restrictions can now be hopeful.

He added that the country’s approach to Covid-19 will be defined by personal behaviour, judgment and responsibility.

“If a new dangerous variant emerges we will move quickly to respond to it,” Mr Martin said.

The Cabinet signed off on plans that will see the numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events increase from September 6.

From September 6, restrictions on indoor venues will be eased, with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed.

For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings and pubs is also set to return from Monday.

Musician and singer Jenny O'Donovan joins a protest outside the Convention Centre in Dublin calling for a loosening of coronavirus restrictions (Niall Carson/PA)

Musician and singer Jenny O'Donovan joins a protest outside the Convention Centre in Dublin calling for a loosening of coronavirus restrictions (Niall Carson/PA)

The timetable will see workers returning to offices on a phased basis from September 20.

Also from September 20, there will be an easing of restrictions on indoor and outdoor group activities, including sports, arts, culture, and dance classes.

The Government’s plan is to gradually phase out the majority of restrictions over the next two months, as more of the population becomes fully vaccinated.

Cabinet also discussed whether the “two-metre rule” would be among that public advice that remains into the future.

Mr Martin added: “We are very unlikely to ever be able to be rid of the virus completely.

“Indeed, we expect to see an increase in case numbers over the coming weeks.

“But the combined strategy of careful reopening and energetic vaccination has brought us to a point where we can begin to do things differently.

“Sectors that remain closed or are still subject to massive restrictions, can begin to hope again.

“Obviously, we must remain vigilant and nimble, and if a new dangerous variant of concern emerges or if our hospitals come under unsustainable pressure again, we will move quickly to respond to the situation.

“But what is very clear is the efficacy of our vaccines in protecting against severe illness, ICU admission and death.

“Given this, a range of remaining restrictions will be gradually and carefully eased during September, with a view to achieving a significant change in approach towards the end of October.”

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on Tuesday rejected the suggestion that the sight of busy public transport, once full capacity returns, will signal the end of the pandemic.

“It sends a message that we will be coming back to colleges, offices. We also need to keep our masks on,” he said.

He indicated that the Covid-19 regulations and legislation will be allowed to lapse and be phased out in the coming months, if the pandemic remains under control.

“We’re going towards removing all restrictions, but replacing it with personal responsibility,” Mr Ryan said.

He indicated that that may include removing requirements for the hospitality sector to close at 11.30pm.

Another 1,382 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 355 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in intensive care.