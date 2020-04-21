Ireland bans mass gatherings this summer

Major events will be prohibited in Ireland throughout the summer, the Government has announced.

Local authorities have been told to reject licence applications for any mass gathering anticipated to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 up until the end of August.

The move means there will be no major concerts or sporting events with mass live audiences until the autumn at least.

The nationwide Tidy Towns contest, which has run for 62 years, is one of the events that has now been cancelled.

The announcement came as Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe outlined fiscal projections that Ireland’s GDP will fall by 10.5% during the year.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Donohoe said total employment was set to fall by 9.3% this year, with approximately 220,000 jobs being lost.

A further 44 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country since the outbreak began to 730.

An additional 108 deaths are suspected to have links to coronavirus, the Department of Health announced.

The Government made the announcement on mass gatherings in an effort to provide clarity to promoters, as applications for licences for summer events would ordinarily be considered by local authorities well in advance.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the move was consistent with the advice the National Public Health Emergency Team had provided to the Government.

“That’s an appropriate decision taken by the Government consistent with the advice that has been provided in relation to mass gatherings,” he said.

“I think the decision gives advance notice to those who would be involved in the preparation of those kinds of events. Given the scale of them and the licensing requirements advance notice is required. So that’s an appropriate decision for that particular sector and the Government having taken that in line and consistent with the advice we’ve given it.”

(PA Graphics)

Earlier, Mr Donohoe said the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in a severe recession both domestically and globally.

The minister was setting out the Government’s Stability Programme Update, which gives economic projections for the year.

He said it will take until 2022 to get back to where Ireland was pre-crisis.

“We are in the midst of a severe recession both domestically and globally,” he said.

“In the space of 12 weeks our jobs market has gone from almost full employment to a scale of unprecedented unemployment that has risen with a speed and scale that is unprecedented.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe gives an update in Dublin (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

Mr Donohoe said that under Department of Finance projections, employment will begin to grow in 2021, with the number of people out of work falling 10%.

He said: “There is no doubt that, along with the rest of the world, Ireland is on a difficult road.

“However, we face into this journey from a position of strength. We can and we will rebuild our economy, continue to provide for society, get our people back to work and keep them safe while doing so.”

He said: “While the economic deterioration has been unprecedented in terms of speed and scale, so has the response from Government.

“This has been possible because of the prudent policies implemented in recent years.”

He said Ireland is in a position of strength as it seeks to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus emergency.

“We will rebuild our economy again. As with the recovery of our public health, it will require focus.

“We do start from a position of strength. We have had a budget surplus over recent years and have significant cash reserves. We have a restored reputation in the financial markets.”

PA Media