Ireland announces 1.5m euro emergency support for people of Gaza

Palestinians receive treatment at the Shifa Hospital after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Ireland is to send more than a million euro in emergency support for the people of Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been devastated by clashes between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers and hundreds have been killed.

Demonstrations have taken place in Ireland in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Expand Close Demonstrators outside the Israeli embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Demonstrators outside the Israeli embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced 1.5 million euro in response to what he termed a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“I am deeply concerned by the terrible humanitarian consequences of the ongoing violence in the occupied Palestinian territory,” he said.

“Two million people in Gaza, who were already suffering extreme hardship, including poverty and food insecurity, are now in the midst of another cycle of violence. The impact on the civilian population has been devastating.

“Today’s announcement of Irish Aid funding will support the UN in delivering emergency humanitarian supplies to those in acute need.

“The plight of children in this conflict is shameful and our support for Unicef seeks to alleviate the brutal situation they are facing.”

Expand Close Simon Coveney (Julien Behal Photography/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Coveney (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Mr Coveney said that at the UN Security Council on Sunday he called for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

“I urge Israel to ensure unimpeded, regular and predictable access for humanitarian goods and personnel,” he said.

“I urge Hamas and other militant groups to ensure that humanitarian corridors can be agreed within the Gaza Strip.

“The UN and humanitarian partners must be permitted to bring in vital food, fuel and medical supplies, and to deploy humanitarian personnel safely.”

The Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid, Colm Brophy, said: “Ireland is deeply concerned about the severe humanitarian consequences resulting from the shocking escalation of violence in Gaza.

“This allocation of 1.5 million euro is in response to emergency appeals from UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) and Unicef. It will allow UNRWA and Unicef to carry out vital work in support of vulnerable civilians.”

PA Media