Investors keen to benefit from having ‘jam on both sides of bread’ in NI

Northern Ireland can flourish as an investment location if stability and predictability can be achieved around the functioning of post-Brexit trading arrangements, Maros Sefcovic has insisted.

While the Northern Ireland Protocol has caused disruption for businesses transporting goods into the region from Great Britain, it also offers traders within Northern Ireland unfettered access to sell in both the EU single market and the UK internal market.

The European Commission vice president was keen to highlight opportunities offered by this unique dual market status as he concluded his two-day fact finding visit to Northern Ireland.

He noted that foreign investors from the USA, Canada and the EU had already identified Northern Ireland as a potential location to establish businesses.

However, he said the uncertainty and contention around the protocol needed to be addressed before companies would feel confident enough to set up in the region.

He said he was wanted to shift focus on the protocol to the “next stage” and to the “opportunities” it offered.

“About all the investors from Canada, from the US, from Europe who want to come to actually benefit from this unique place that Northern Ireland has on both the internal market of the UK and single market of the EU,” said Mr Sefcovic.

“Yesterday, and I noted it down because I very much like the expression, one of the business leaders described the situation as having the jam on both sides of the bread.

“And the businessmen know what is the opportunity and the Americans and Canadians they are good businessmen, they know why they want to be here and they said ‘look, we see enormous opportunity here with the protocol but what we need is stability, predictability, legal clarity’.

“And I think that’s our honestly shared task, which we have to do together.”