Investigation under way as man shot in north Dublin

A man in his 30s has been shot a number of times in north Dublin.

Gardai were called to the scene of the shooting at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, in Coolock at around 2pm on Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Beaumont Hospital, where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai at Santry are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to contact Santry garda station at 01 6664000, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

