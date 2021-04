A Garda investigation is under way after the body of man in his 70s was found in a Dublin flat (Niall Carson/PA)

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a flat in Dublin.

Gardai said the body of a man in his 70s was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” at a property in Cork Street, in the south inner city, on Thursday morning.

The body remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The scene has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

PA Media