Investigation under way after body found in burning car

The body was found inside a car in Doneraile, Garda said (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in a burning car in Cork.

The discovery was made at around 4.30pm on Thursday in Doneraile, in the north of the county.

It is understood to be a woman’s body.

A search of the area was carried out and a man ... was rescued by gardai from a nearby river Garda

The Garda said a body was found inside a car that was on fire but that the gender and age of the deceased was not yet known.

“A search of the area was carried out and a man, age also unknown, was rescued by gardai from a nearby river,” a Garda spokesman said.

“This man is currently receiving medical attention in Cork University Hospital.”

The scene has been preserved to allow for an examination to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to be conducted.

Despite initial reports of shots being fired, gardai said they were satisfied that no firearms were involved in the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

PA Media