Investigation under way after body found at home in unexplained circumstances

An investigation is under way following the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances.

Gardai made the discovery at a home in the Ballastown area of Lusk, north Co Dublin, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The body, which belonged to a Polish national in his 50s, was subsequently transported to Dublin City morgue, where a post-mortem was carried out.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to establish contact and help the family of the deceased.

The man’s last known movements were on the evening of March 1.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Of particular interest is the sighting of a male pedestrian on the Skerries Road, Commons Lane or Hill Lane, Lusk between the hours of 6pm and 8pm on the March 1.

He is described as wearing navy blue track suit bottoms and a black zip up bomber jacket and was carrying a distinctive Lidl Deluxe shopping bag, which was black with white writing.

Gardai are also appealing for motorists with dashcam footage, who were in or around the area of Ballastown, Lusk between Monday and Wednesday this week.

An incident room has been established at Balbriggan Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

CCTV inquiries are ongoing and a number of witness statements have already been taken.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

Any person with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-6664500 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

