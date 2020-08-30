Investigation launched into death of young man

An investigation is under way into the death of a young man in Co Kerry (PA)

The man, aged in his 20s, was found lying unconscious outside the entrance of a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney.

Gardai were called to the scene at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday where they found the unconscious man. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai have described the death as “unexplained”.

His body remains at the scene and a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date. Gardai say it will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination while investigations continue.

