Gardai are investigating possible immigration offences, after a number of males were seen leaving a lorry which arrived at Rosslare Port on Monday morning.

While making a delivery in Newtownmountkennedy, after arriving in Rosslare Port earlier on Monday, a number of males were observed alighting from a vehicle.

The lorry is currently detained for technical examination.

Gardai said it is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

PA Media