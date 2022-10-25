| 13.6°C Dublin

Investigation after body of man discovered in Co Westmeath

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered by police in a house on Tuesday.

Gardai have launched an investigation after a man&rsquo;s body was found in Co Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.

Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by gardai in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Office of the State Pathologist and garda technical bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.

A police spokesperson said the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

