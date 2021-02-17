Insurers ‘price gouging’ customers for too long, Dail hears

Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has told the Dail the “game is up” for insurers engaging in “exploitative” practices ( Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The “game is up” for insurance companies who have been “price gouging” customers for too long, the Dail has heard.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said insurers had been engaging in a practice called dual pricing to charge customers much higher prices than the cost of their policies.

The party’s finance spokesman said the practice is “endemic” in the market.

He made the comments as the Dail debated the second stage of the party’s bill proposing an end to dual pricing in the insurance industry on Wednesday.

Dual pricing, or differential pricing, is the practice whereby some consumers are offered cheaper premiums by insurers than others despite having similar risk profiles.

On Wednesday the DÃ¡il will debate my Bill to end the price gouging activities of the insurance market & cut costs for drivers & homeowners.#EndTheRipOff https://t.co/knVlVurH1N — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) February 15, 2021

Mr Doherty said: “Today is the day that we send a clear message to the insurance industry that the game is up in relation to exploitative practices for home insurance and motorists.

“For too long the insurance industry has been able to price gouge its customers.”

He added: “Dual pricing is endemic right across the insurance market… it affects more than seven in 10 Irish policyholders with many being overcharged hundreds of euro, every single year.

“While the insurance industry has been allowed to rip off Irish customers, action has been taken elsewhere.”

Between 2014 and 2017, he said, 20 US states had prohibited the practice of dual pricing, including California, New York and Florida.

The UK is introduce a ban on dual pricing later this year.

“Irish consumers deserve no less,” he said.

“My insurance bill will ban this price gouging activity.

“It will ban dual pricing by requiring insurance providers to use only rating factors directly related to the risk to be insured so that renewing customers can no longer be charged artificially high prices based on their likeliness to renew their economic background, their spending patterns or any other trait, not related to risk.”

Junior minister at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming said there was “no single bill” that could fix the issues associated with the cost of insurance and that Sinn Fein-proposed legislation could result in some consumers who shop around for better premiums being negatively affected.

Mr Fleming accused Mr Doherty of picking one aspect of differential pricing – dual pricing – but not acknowledging that differential pricing can also help customers save money.

He proposed an amendment to delay the bill by nine months so that it could face further scrutiny.

He said the findings of the Central Bank’s final report on differential pricing, which is due to be published later this year, should be taken account before Sinn Fein’s bill goes further.

An interim report by the Central Bank last year found the majority of insurers were penalising loyal customers.

Labour Party TD Ged Nash told the Dail that even though the proposed legislation was “not perfect” his party would be supporting the bill, while Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said her party was “wholeheartedly” backing the bill.

“I warmly welcome this legislation, it’s an important part of the insurance scandal that’s being addressed,” she said, adding that the insurance sector needed “a much deeper reform” beyond dual pricing.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said the bill sought to address one of the “more obnoxious” practices of the insurance industry which essentially punishes “its most loyal customers for being loyal”.

“It hits at the loyal customers and it also hits at the more vulnerable customer who doesn’t know or how or feel confident to challenge an insurance company overincreased insurance premiums,” he said.

“It is a really rotten practice and it should be banned.

“It has happened in other countries but despite all the hand-wringing by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on this issue they want to delay.

“There’s going to be reviews.

“They are going to wait for this that and the other.

“I’m so bored with that story by the Government because it’s the story we’ve heard for years.”

