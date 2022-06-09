| 17.6°C Dublin

Inflation in Ireland rises to highest level in 38 years

It hit 7.8% in May, up from 7% in April.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Inflation in Ireland has risen to the highest rate since 1984.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show inflation hit 7.8% in May, up from 7% in April.

The increase was largely driven by spikes in fuel prices.

The cost-of-living crisis facing households across the country has dominated politics in Ireland in recent months, amid concerns about the impact on the poorest.

Colin Cotter, a CSO statistician, said: “Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with an annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded each month since October 2021.”

According to CSO data, electricity prices jumped by 41% in the last year, while home heating oil rose by more than 100%.

The cost of diesel also increased by 42% and petrol by 26%.

