Indoor dining limited to fully vaccinated and those recovered from Covid-19

Irish premier Micheal Martin has confirmed that indoor dining will not reopen next week as planned.

The decision comes after public health experts advised in “very stark terms” that proceeding with reopening next Monday carries a “real risk” of the spread of the virus.

In an address to the nation, Mr Martin said health officials warned it could lead to an increase in hospital admissions, illness and death.

Mr Martin said that the safest way to proceed with return to indoor hospitality is to limit access to those who have been fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from Covid-19.

“Over the course of the coming weeks, Government will work urgently with the relevant sectors to agree a practical and workable approach,” he added.

“The simple truth is that we are in a race between the variant and vaccines, and we want to do everything we possibly can to make sure that the vaccine wins.”

Mr Martin said there will be an increase in the number attending outdoor events and the number of guests allowed to attending weddings will increase to 50 as planned.

He said that four million doses of vaccine have already been administered and each additional week means that hundreds of thousands of additional vaccines can be given to people.

“The updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) and the wider range of options that it now gives our extraordinary vaccination team is very welcome,” Mr Martin added.

“It means that many people will now get fully vaccinated soon and it means that supplies permitting, we can get more people vaccinated more quickly than before.

“The vaccines are safe, they work and when your chance comes, please take your vaccine.”

We are emerging from the pandemic, we’re coming out of this and with continued vigilance and patience, we can ensure that the worst of this is behind us Micheal Martin

He added: “We do not want to lose the progress we have made and I am satisfied that the adjustments to our plan agreed by Government this morning represent a sensible, safe and balanced way forward.

“Our tourism and hospitality sectors have carried a disproportionate burden throughout this pandemic and I know that this delay we are announcing this afternoon will be greeted with dismay and frustration by some.

“In recognition of the circumstances, we will provide additional support over the coming weeks.

“But I also know that this sector understands that better than anyone the much greater harm that we would risk their businesses if we undermine the tremendous progress that we have made together.

“The best way to ensure and protect sustained social and economic progress is to continue to keep the virus under control and so far we have been doing that.

“We are emerging from the pandemic, we’re coming out of this and with continued vigilance and patience, we can ensure that the worst of this is behind us.”

It remains unclear, however how the system will work and whether the Government will face legal challenges over the proposed plan.

The proposal came after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) raised concerns about the Delta variant during a late-night meeting on Monday with the Cabinet Covid Sub-Committee.

Interim 14-day epidemiology report on COVID-19 cases in Ireland uploaded to the COVID-19 Care Tracker (CCT) including age and sex data https://t.co/ntfLz5Fhys pic.twitter.com/I9a3bf7aMI — HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) (@hpscireland) June 29, 2021

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said it will reject any move to separate the vaccinated from the non-vaccinated, describing the suggestion as “ridiculous and unworkable”.

It also said that protests “must be on the cards”.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said: “This latest suggestion from Nphet that pubs and restaurants should police who is and isn’t vaccinated is utterly ridiculous and unworkable.

“Nphet has lost the run of themselves and possibly the entire country this time.

Nphet has lost the run of themselves and possibly the entire country this time Donal O'Keeffe

“It is completely bizarre that they would introduce such a system this late and basically try to panic the entire country into accepting a process that would create a two-tier society.

“Does anyone in Nphet actually take into consideration the real-world implications of these outlandish ideas at all? We can’t take them seriously after this.”

The unexpected proposal has also caused unease over its legal aspects.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy said enforcing the system would be “extremely difficult”.

He told Today with Claire Byrne: “I have reservations and can really see the problems in trying to implement a system around people being vaccinated and not being vaccinated.

"It is completely bizarre that they would introduce such a system this late and basically try to panic the entire country into accepting a process that would create a two tier society."https://t.co/Sk99kXfpiw — LVA (@LVADublinPubs) June 29, 2021

“It is a really, very difficult thing to do.”

Nphet recommended pausing the reopening of indoor hospitality until the Government comes up with an “enforceable” system to prove people have been vaccinated.

Labour called on the Government to publish its full briefing from Nphet on its modelling.

Ged Nash TD said: “We are very concerned about what we are hearing from Nphet in terms of transmissibility, of the Delta variant and its impact over the next few weeks.

“We will be in contact with Government to seek access to the briefing on the Nphet material and their forecasting.

“We would like to see that alarming information independently assessed to provide more information to Government to assist them in making an informed decision.”

Act fast if you notice any #COVID19 symptoms. This means self-isolating (stay in your room) and getting a COVID-19 test. âTo get a free COVID-19 test you can phone your GP, book a test online or go to a walk-in test centre. â¡ https://t.co/rkjHnQF7hK #WeCanDoThis #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IsKgpeGxL1 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 29, 2021

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said that the plan to differentiate between those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated was “unworkable, unrealistic and based on hyper-pessimistic projections”.

Reacting to the LVA’s statement, Fianna Fail senator Lisa Chambers tweeted: “Sensible response and fair to young people and those who cannot take a vaccine.”

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended that the AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines can be administered to 18 to 40-year-olds.

The committee recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine dose gap be reduced to four weeks, to allow more people in their 60s to be vaccinated faster.