India added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

India has been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

It is one of five countries added to the list by the Department of Health on Friday.

As of 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling from Costa Rica, Georgia, India, Iran, and Mongolia, or transiting through them, must complete mandatory hotel quarantine when they arrive in Ireland.

It comes as India struggles to grapple with a significant surge in coronavirus cases which has resulted in a shortage of beds and oxygen, as well as a spiralling death toll that has left healthcare systems on the brink of collapse.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Protecting public health remains the key priority of Government.

“The scenes we are witnessing in India are distressing and a devastating reminder to us all of the severe illness and death Covid-19 can cause.

“The Government will continue to act to protect the population from variants of concern and take decisions that reinforce Ireland’s biosecurity.”

As of Friday, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, San Marino, Monaco, Wallis and Futuna Islands, and Moldova were removed from the list.

The Government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time.

All travellers into Ireland from non-designated countries must have a negative pre-departure test and quarantine at home.

