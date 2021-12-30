In Pictures: Sporting heroes and wandering walrus bring cheer to Ireland in 2021

Coronavirus continued to cast its shadow over Ireland in 2021, but the year brought uplifting moments too, including Olympic triumphs and the sighting of a walrus off the Atlantic coast by a five-year-old girl.
Ireland started 2021 under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, which were eased later in the year before rising cases brought fresh measures in November.
Doctor Catherine Hallahan with an American flag at her family’s hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo, to mark Joe Biden’s inauguration – Mr Biden has ancestral links to the area on the west coast of Ireland, as well as on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
Doctor Catherine Hallahan with an American flag at her family’s hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo, to mark Joe Biden’s inauguration – Mr Biden has ancestral links to the area on the west coast of Ireland, as well as on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
A wintry chill was felt in February, bringing ice, snow and cold winds.
Irish rowers with their gold and bronze medals, left to right, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe, at Dublin Airport following their return from the Olympics (Damien Eagers/PA)
Irish rowers with their gold and bronze medals, left to right, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe, at Dublin Airport following their return from the Olympics (Damien Eagers/PA)
Country music star Garth Brooks was the centre of attention in November as he visited Dublin to promote his much-anticipated Irish concerts next September.