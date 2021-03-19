I would take the AstraZeneca jab – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said he would have no issue taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine if he was offered it.

Micheal Martin also said the Government was “gearing up” to resume administering the jab after its use was temporarily suspended in Ireland “in an abundance of caution” over the raising of concerns around blood clots.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is considering whether to resume the vaccine after a ruling by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”.

It is expected to make a decision later on Friday.

This â¬405m funding for regeneration is a game changer for Cork.

The investment will prime the Docklands and Grand Parade for major growth in the coming decades - as well as significantly boosting Mallow, Passage West, Ringaskiddy and Carrigaline. pic.twitter.com/KsaUJ3DLvh — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 19, 2021

Mr Martin was speaking at the Port of Cork on Friday as he announced 405 million euro funding for regeneration projects in Cork city and county.

Asked whether he would take the Astra Zeneca vaccine, Mr Martin said: “Yes I would, I would indeed.

“I expect a decision will be made today in relation to that. We’re gearing up in terms of resuming that.”

The Cork South Central TD was speaking after deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said on Thursday that he welcomed the EMA making its position clear and that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee was meeting with counterparts across Europe following the EMA’s statement.

