Husband calls for probe into mental health care of mother cleared of murder

The husband of a woman found not guilty of murdering their three children by reason of insanity has called for a full investigation into her mental health care.

Deirdre Morley, 44, was accused of murdering sons Conor McGinley, nine, and Darragh McGinley, seven, and daughter Carla McGinley, three, by smothering them at their home on January 24 last year.

The bodies were discovered by their father Andrew McGinley at their home in Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Ms Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

“Today’s verdict is probably the right verdict,” Mr McGinley said in a statement.

“Everyone who knows Deirdre knows how much she loved our children and how devoted she was to them.

“Whatever the outcome of this trial, it remains that our beloved children Conor, Darragh and Carla have died. As I write this, I’m no closer to understanding why.”

Mr McGinley said he had asked HSE Mental Health Services for an “inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication prior to this tragedy”.

He said the medical reports produced in court had shown that Deirdre’s diagnosis before the children’s deaths is different to her diagnosis now.

“If Deirdre’s diagnosis was questionable prior to January 24 2020 then surely so too was her treatment and medication,” he said.

“We are now also aware of a number of occasions within Deirdre’s professional care when her initial diagnosis should have been queried but none of these seem to have been fully addressed.”

He called for an investigation as a matter of urgency, and asked that his family be included.

“We as a family need to be included in any investigation as our exclusion during her treatment has left us with many unanswered questions,” he said.

“We believe that an inclusive investigation can only serve to inform clinicians in their practice and therefore avoid tragedies like ours happening again.

“We do not want any other family to suffer as we have.

“It is too late for us but I do not want to see another grieving parent speaking in the future about the same exclusion after a similar catastrophic loss.

“My message here and now to anyone who has a loved one in psychiatric care is to get in there as soon as you can to be added as an advocate for their treatment plan.”

Ms Morley admitted smothering her children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, a view supported by two consultant psychiatrists, one for the defence and one for the prosecution.

After four hours and 23 minutes of deliberations, the jury found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Under mental health legislation she will be remanded at the Central Mental Hospital until the end of May.

Proceedings were adjourned until until May 23, pending a report on Ms Morley being given to the court.

Justice Paul Coffey thanked the jurors for their work in a “heartbreaking case”, and exempted them from jury duty for 15 years.

Mr McGinley outlined plans to pay tribute to each of his three children.

He said: “I will continue to celebrate the all too short lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla to ensure that they are never forgotten.

He said Conor had asked him to help him with a YouTube channel, which he has done under the name Conor’s Clips, which can be found on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

“I hope to continue to do that with the same great sense of humour which Conor had,” he said.

Mr McGinley said he had promised daughter Carla they would build a snowman together, and is planning to run a colouring competition called Snowman for Carla.

He added that Darragh had been involved in a vast range of activities including football, athletics, GAA and drama.

“In Darragh’s name I am starting a charity to encourage everyone to get involved more in their own communities and to participate… As Darragh Did,” he said.

Mr McGinley also revealed plans to write a series of books based on characters created by Conor and Darragh in their own comics.

At the Central Criminal Court on Thursday, Justice Coffey sought to provide clarity to the jury on the three criteria for a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The doctors are unanimous in their opinions that the accused was legally insane when she killed her three children. Justice Paul Coffey

The court heard that once it is established that a person is suffering from a mental disorder there are three possible reasons for such a verdict: that the person did not know what they were doing; that they did not know what they were doing was wrong; or they were unable to refrain from the act.

Dr Brenda Wright, a witness for the defence, said Ms Morley was suffering bipolar affective disorder type two, a recognised mental disorder.

Dr Wright told the court she believed Ms Morley met two of the criteria: that she did not know what she was doing was wrong, and that she was unable to refrain from the act.

Justice Coffey noted that this evidence was not challenged by the prosecution.

He said the prosecution had called its own expert witness, Dr Mary Davoren, who independently supported the findings of Dr Wright, and gave evidence that Ms Morley met the same two criteria.

“Accordingly, the expert evidence is all one way,” he said.

“The doctors are unanimous in their opinions that the accused was legally insane when she killed her three children.”

He said this was not a case in which the prosecution was seeking a conviction for murder, that it was “free from controversy”, and was open to the special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

