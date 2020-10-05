Hurlers criticised after social distancing guidelines ‘breach’ following victory

A hurling club has been criticised for appearing to breach social distancing guidelines after a county final victory.

Blackrock claimed their first county title for 18 years on Sunday when they defeated Glen Rovers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on Sunday.

But in footage that emerged on social media, players and fans were seen marching through the town in close quarters, without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

With Ireland on the brink of a second lockdown, RTE GAA commentator Marty Morrissey was among those who condemned their actions.

He told Morning Ireland: “A club winning a championship is a big event and I empathise with that, especially as it has been quite a while since they won the championship.

“But homecomings like we saw on social media in Blackrock in Cork, this kind of thing week after week now, are exactly one of the reasons why we are where we are.

“And we really can’t make students in Galway the issue, but ignore the exact same thing at club homecomings.”

There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them

In a statement on Monday, Cork GAA said: “Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during Covid-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

“There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

