Huge rise in ‘laughing gas’ abuse, TD claims

There has been a huge rise in the number of young people using nitrous oxide during the Covid-19 pandemic, a TD has said.

Commonly known as laughing gas, it is inhaled as a drug and is being sold cheaply across Ireland.

There has been a jump in the number of discarded canisters of nitrous oxide, or “hippy crack”, in parks and public areas since the outbreak of Covid-19, Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward said.

He said the problem is “widespread”.

Expand Close Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward holds a canister of nitrous oxide (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward holds a canister of nitrous oxide (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking from his Clondalkin constituency, Mr Ward said that the closure of youth facilities during the lockdown has led to a spike in its use.

The former director of the Clondalkin Drugs and Alcohol Task Force said he became aware of the issue around nitrous oxide two years ago through his work in addiction services.

“We have plenty of reports of young people using it – they have went from sniffing glue and deodorant and now this is the new thing,” he said.

“There is no infrastructure for younger kids, as community clubs, youth clubs, GAA and soccer teams are all closed and kids are at a lose end.

“Now a few of them are entering the murky world of drugs.”

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly found in the pressurised metal canisters and is widely sold online.

Expand Close Canisters of nitrous oxide (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Canisters of nitrous oxide (Niall Carson/PA)

The gas is for use as an anaesthetic or as propellant in whipped cream canisters, however it is illegal for human consumption.

Up to 200 canisters can be bought for about 60 euro, however they are being sold on the street for one euro per canister.

Mr Ward added: “The dangerous thing about solvent abuse is that you are playing Russian roulette as you don’t know the effects until you take it.

“It gives people a very quick high that increases alertness and they become giddy. Some people have said they cannot catch their breath – it’s dangerous and it’s a cheap and quick high.

“Some people fill a balloon with the gas and squeeze it into their mouth. You usually find bottles of alcohol next to the canisters so the users are mixing the drug too, which is dangerous.”

Mr Ward has called for more resources to go into community policing and educational programmes.

PA Media