Huge haul of drugs, guns and cash seized by gardai

Gardai seized more than 1 million euro worth of drugs, cash and firearms during a search of a premises in Co Meath (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Drugs with an estimated street value of nearly one million euro, three guns and almost 500,000 euro in cash have been seized by gardai in Co Meath.

One man, in his 40s, was arrested after the Garda carried out a search of a business premises in Co Meath at 11am on Tuesday.

The Meath divisional drugs unit, the Eastern region armed support unit, the Meath divisional drugs unit, the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau, the customs unit, the Garda dog unit and gardai from Ashbourne were involved in the operation in Rathfeigh.

GardaÃ­ have seized approximately â¬958,800 of suspected drugs, â¬489,120 in cash and three firearms with ammunition and silencers following a search operation in County Meath yesterday.



One man was arrested and is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station. pic.twitter.com/doHjVtutoz — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 7, 2020

During the course of the search, officers also seized suspected MDMA tablets worth around 570,000 euro, about 156,000 euro worth of suspected MDMA powder, some 140,800 euro of suspected cocaine, around 80,000 euro of suspected cannabis herb and about 6,000 suspected Xanax tablets worth 12,000 euro.

In total, the drugs haul has an estimated street value of 958,800 euro.

Cash to the value of 489,120 euro was also seized.

A Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walther 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocchi ammunition were also recovered. The firearms will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The man who was arrested at the scene is being detained at Ashbourne garda station.

PA Media