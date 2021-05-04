HSE’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal opens for people aged 59

The Covid-19 online registration system has opened for people in their fifties, beginning with people aged 59.

People in the 50-59 age bracket will be able to register for the jab over the next 10 days.

It comes as the Cabinet is due to consider the latest advice from the HSE recommending to Government that it continues to vaccinate people based on their age.

The Health Minister had ordered a review into the rollout of the State vaccination programme after changes to the advice on the use of the four Covid vaccines.

Registration is now open for people aged 59 for their #COVIDVaccine. The quickest & easiest way to register is online.âYou'll need:

âï¸PPSN

âï¸Eircode

âï¸Mobile number

âï¸Email address

Register: https://t.co/5CbJwlUf2L #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/IU19crdzqZ — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 4, 2021

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recently recommended that all four vaccines can be administered to people over the age of 50, but only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be given to people under 50.

It is understood the HSE has advised the Government to continue with its current plan.

It means younger people are unlikely to be immunised ahead, or in tandem, with people from an older age category.

As of May 1, a total of 1,591,888 doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered in Ireland – 1,146,562 first doses and 445,326 second doses.

#COVIDVaccine registration will open tomorrow for 50 to 59 year olds, starting with people aged 59. Registration will be available for people aged 58 on Wednesday, 57 on Thursday, 56 on Friday and so on. See image. For more information, visit: https://t.co/MyvLlKkzrH #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/ZzF5pggvbI — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with coronavirus has increased slightly from 129 on Monday to 144 on Tuesday morning.

The number of people in ICU with the virus increased by one from 40 on Monday to 41 on Tuesday.

Monday saw 453 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland by the Department of Health. No further deaths were recorded.

PA Media