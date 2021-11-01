HSE vaccination centres and registrations close for ‘essential’ updates

HSE chief Paul Reid said thousands of people are continuing to come forward for a Covid-19 jab.

All vaccination centres will be closed on Monday, as the HSE carries out updates to its Covid-19 information system (NUI Galway/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

All vaccination centres will be closed on Monday, as the HSE carries out updates to its Covid-19 information system.

It came as HSE chief executive Paul Reid said thousands of people are continuing to come forward for a coronavirus jab.

In a statement on Monday, the HSE said the “essential” update to the Covax system will “provide increased capability to support our vaccination booster programme”.

People will not be able to register for a vaccination online or by phone on Monday, but GP and pharmacy vaccinations are unaffected by the update.

Mr Reid said on Twitter that, over the past six days, almost 15,000 people have come forward for vaccination.

“It is never too late,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of booster jabs for healthcare workers following repeated calls for them to be included in the programme.

The Government has said it will follow the advice of the NIAC.

On Monday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government has made a major investment in the health service to protect hospitals.

“We’ve already put in place a significant amount of investment to help our health service cope at a time of challenge,” he told RTE radio.

“We do acknowledge that challenge is growing, and that is why we’re making, I believe, sensible decisions and the right decisions in how we can manage Covid and how we can allow our economy to also safely stay open.”

