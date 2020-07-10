HSE issues warning over contact tracing text scam

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

The HSE said it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone call by the Contact Tracing Team or Public Health Staff in the HSE and referred for a test.

We'd like to remind people to remain alert to potential frauds associated with #COVID19 & testing for coronavirus. Any close contacts of a positive case of COVID-19 will be contacted by the HSE and referred for a test. The HSE will not charge or ask for payment for testing. pic.twitter.com/3P35KXlNpW — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 10, 2020

The HSE said if the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app.

It added that people will never be asked for their bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff.

The public have been advised to call HSE Live on 1850 24 1850 or contact Gardai if they are concerned or suspicious about any contact they have received regarding Covid-19 testing.

PA Media