HSE chief warns of coronavirus ‘peaks and troughs’

Tackling surges of Covid-19 cases could be done on a localised and regional basis as Ireland learns to live with “peaks and troughs” of the disease, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid said that while there have been concerns about a second wave of cases, health officials were focusing on ensuring services were able to adapt quickly.

Mr Reid told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that dealing with a spike in cases might not always be national, but rather regional or local.

He added: “I think the reality is what we are seeing is probably what we are going to be living with, where we will see significant peaks and hopefully significant troughs of the virus.

“I think that’s the now reality of living with this virus and the transmission to date.

“Our plans are now not so much around a second surge and a mass scaling up and scaling down, it’s around agility and how we adapt and scale up and down and how we get back our services.

“It is all dependent on the transmission of the virus at any particular given time so we are constantly focused on where the level of transmission of the virus is and what services do we need to adapt.

“It’s not quite as black and white as we might have expected at the start of this. What we are seeing right now is the reality.”

From now to at least Christmas our focus is on suppressing the virus to allow us to reopen society, reopen schools and colleges, reopen health services, protect jobs and protect those most vulnerable to this awful virus Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the committee that “nothing good happens” to healthcare services if a second wave of Covid-19 hits the country.

“If we are dealing with a serious second wave in this country, healthcare services in this country will, for a second time, be severely curtailed,” he added.

Mr Donnelly said that Ireland was in the second chapter of the fight against Covid-19.

“From now to at least Christmas our focus is on suppressing the virus to allow us to reopen society, reopen schools and colleges, reopen health services, protect jobs and protect those most vulnerable to this awful virus,” he said.

“Because we know more about the virus now, it has been possible to bring in localised measures where local cases grew, and where national measures are necessary to limit them to targeting the virus.

“Because tens of thousands of tests are being done each week, it’s been possible to act quickly, to suppress the virus as it tries to move once again through our communities.”

But Labour’s Duncan Smith hit out at the minister’s lack of detail in the plan for healthcare services over the coming months.

“There’s nothing in these three pages that gives people any kind of clarity or guidance as to what they are going to have to do in your timeline until Christmas,” he said.

“It is deeply, deeply concerning.”

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny asked the minister to commit to a public inquiry into the “catastrophe” of Covid-19 in nursing homes.

“It’s owed not only to the people in nursing homes but also their relatives,” he added.

Mr Donnelly told the committee that “we may well end up at a public inquiry into what happened in nursing homes”.

“Relatives are understandably asking if all that could be done was done,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meat processing factory in Co Tipperary – ABP in Cahir – has confirmed that 22 workers and 16 close contacts have tested positive for Covid-19.

