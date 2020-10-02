Household debt causing rise in mental health issues – Sinn Fein

Rising household debt resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has caused a rise in mental health issues, a TD has said.

Sinn Fein’s Claire Kerrane has called for stronger mental health support to be introduced in the forthcoming budget.

She cited the results of an online survey, in which respondents highlighted serious concerns over the impact of financial difficulties on their emotional wellbeing.

Sharing one harrowing example, Ms Kerrane told reporters: “One person said ‘I haven’t been able to afford my blood pressure meds in a month and my body is feeling the effects.

“‘The press and fridge were bare for the last week only for my wife’s part time wages today.'”

Debt is silently tearing lives across Ireland apart. These are real people and families. They need support and action from the government. - @ClaireKerrane pic.twitter.com/6pcm9d1LE1 — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) October 2, 2020

The party’s Social Protection spokeswoman conducted an online survey of 500 people, spread between urban and rural Ireland.

It showed that 60% of people are in arrears while 48% have had to increase their borrowings. Some 94% were concerned about their household debt, while 80% have seen that debt increase since March.

Ms Kerrane said she also received almost 300 comments highlighting the emotional turmoil families and workers are experiencing.

She has called for a reversal of cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) as well as increased funding for mental health services in the next budget.

“The supports in the budget will really need to include mental health supports. It isn’t just financial supports needed on the back of this, it is serious mental health supports.

“It’s about a responsibility we all have in sharing those contact numbers for Pieta House and the Samaritans so people know that they are not alone and they can reach out for help.

“I think they need to be very aware of the mental health crisis coming out of this.

“I do believe from reading these comments, the likes of household debt, if not tackled and if not addressed by this Government, will lead to suicides. That’s very clear.”

If you are worried about household debt, please know you are not alone. You can contact the Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or Pieta House on 1800 247247.



You can seek financial advice and confidential support from MABS (Money Advice & Budgeting Service) on 0761072000 — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) October 2, 2020

Ms Kerrane also cited another case of a mother who felt she had let down her children.

Reading the comment, she said: “‘Two jobs lost through pandemic, both permanently gone.

“‘Had to cancel health insurance that we’ve had for over 30 years due to not being able to afford it anymore.

“‘Cut Sky TV subscription and anything else not absolutely necessary. I’ve had kids home 24/7 demanding more food, more electric and so on. I’m worried I can’t give them what they need and deserve as their mam.'”

The TD highlighted support services such as the Samaritans (01 671 0071) and Pieta House (1800 247 247) and urged people to seek help if they need it.

