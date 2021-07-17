| 24.2°C Dublin

Hottest day of the year so far recorded in Ireland

Temperatures reached 29.3 degrees in Athenry, Co Galway.

A man puts on his swimming hat before entering the sea at Seapoint in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

A man puts on his swimming hat before entering the sea at Seapoint in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in Ireland.

Temperatures soared to 29.3C in Athenry, Co Galway.

The hot weather is set to continue into Sunday, with highs of between 23 and 27 across the country.

Northern Ireland recorded its highest temperature ever of 31.2C at Ballywatticock, close to Newtownards in County Down.

