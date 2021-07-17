Hottest day of the year so far recorded in Ireland

A man puts on his swimming hat before entering the sea at Seapoint in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in Ireland.

Temperatures soared to 29.3C in Athenry, Co Galway.

We have reached 29.3C so far today at Athenry, Co. Galway, making it the warmest day of the year so far. 🌡ï¸

Beautiful sunshine around much of the country today too.âï¸âï¸



Check back later for today's max temps from around the country 📈 pic.twitter.com/D9n513BpMw — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2021

The hot weather is set to continue into Sunday, with highs of between 23 and 27 across the country.

Northern Ireland recorded its highest temperature ever of 31.2C at Ballywatticock, close to Newtownards in County Down.