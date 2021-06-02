Hotels and B&Bs set to reopen in Ireland as lockdown eases

Ireland will take a significant step towards a return to normality with the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be permitted to welcome guests as the beginning of a phased reopening of the country over the summer.

On June 7, outdoor services in bars and restaurants will reopen along with cinemas and theatres.

On the same date, up to 200 people can attend outdoor events in venues with a minimum capacity of 5000, and up to 100 can attend other outdoor events.

From July 5, indoor hospitality will reopen while indoor events will recommence, with a maximum of 100 attendees in larger venues and 50 in all others.

There will be a further increase in the numbers attending outdoor events, while indoor exercise and sports activities will return.

From July 5, up to 50 guests will be able to attend wedding receptions.

From August 5, there will be a further increase in numbers attending indoor events, with 200 in larger venues and 100 in all others.

We are almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary, extraordinary moments in our lives Micheal Martin

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has previously said that the reopening of society and the economy will depend on Irish people following the guidelines in place.

Speaking last week, Mr Martin said: “We are almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary, extraordinary moments in our lives. The sense of hope, excitement and relief is palpable.

“But as we watch what is happening across the globe, we, of course, know that we must remain vigilant against this terrible virus. We know there have been many twists and turns on this journey.”

On Tuesday the Department of Health said there had been an additional 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Monday, there were 89 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 34 were in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyber attack.