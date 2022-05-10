Hospitality VAT rate of 9% to be extended for six months

The Government will extend the lower VAT rate for the hospitality sector for another six months, the Irish Finance Minister has announced.

Paschal Donohoe said the 9% rate will stay until 28 February 2023.

Mr Donohoe said the move is partly to help businesses in receipt of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, which is being axed at the end of May.

The majority of the 4,000 businesses still on the scheme are in hospitality and collectively employ 114,000 people, he said.

The reality is that a change in VAT across the summer period runs the risk of adding to the challenges that many are now facing in the cost of living Paschal Donohoe

The cost-of-living crisis is also a factor.

Mr Donohoe said it is important to ensure the tourism sector can rebound from the pandemic, amid concerns about rising inflation hitting businesses.

“The reality is that a change in VAT across the summer period runs the risk of adding to the challenges that many are now facing in the cost of living, and also runs the risk of adding pressure to employers who are just exiting from a very, very significant support scheme,” he said.

The reduced rate will cost about 250 million euro.

“This is to provide support to the sector, obviously across the busy August period, but critically as they approach November and December, and we know how important it is that they have a good December trading period,” Mr Donohoe said.

He said the move “lays the foundations for a really good recovery within a very important part of our economy”, and that he wants employers to “be aware of the importance of sending out the message that Ireland is a good value place to have your holiday in”.

The 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector was due to expire in August.

We do need to get through this period where the Covid supports start to end, and hospitality are the ones most affected by Covid Eamon Ryan, Minister of Transport

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who spoke on his way to Cabinet on Tuesday morning, said the rate would not be hiked ahead of the “dark winter” – a “difficult” time for hospitality.

“We don’t want to change it then,” he said.

“So I think it will be timed in a way that gives the hospitality sector the best chance to get back on its feet.”

The rate was reduced from 13.5% on November 1 2020, with the aim of helping businesses under financial pressure due to pandemic-related restrictions.

It was extended during this year’s Budget until August, despite businesses asking for it to be extended further to help them recover from lockdown losses.

Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins said: “Since the Budget last October, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for this extension as tourism and hospitality businesses, some of the worst impacted by Covid trading restrictions, continue to recover.

“This decision to extend the rate is welcome at a time when hospitality businesses face rising input costs and inflation.”

Expand Close Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath also confirmed on Tuesday that Cabinet approved a framework to address increasing costs faced by the construction sector.

Mr McGrath said there had been “sharp increases” in the price and “constraint” in the supply of construction materials, as well as increased energy costs affecting construction projects.

The minister said this raised concerns about the viability of certain projects.

“In the interest of safeguarding projects that are already under construction, and to mitigate the risks of significant losses” by contractors, Mr McGrath said a co-operation framework had been approved for public contracts.