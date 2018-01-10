A viable explosive device has been found at a pub in Drogheda.

Homes evacuated after bomb found at pub in Drogheda

Gardai were called to the bar on the junction of Cord Road and Constitution Hill at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

The pub and a number of homes were evacuated during the security alert. The Defence Forces deployed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to the scene.

The bomb disposal experts made the device safe and removed it for examination at the Curragh Army camp. It was later declared to be a viable improvised explosive.

The Defence Forces said any evidence recovered would be passed to the Garda. Gardai said investigations into the find were continuing.

Press Association