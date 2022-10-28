Homelessness rises to ‘shocking’ record high of almost 11,000

A general view of tents belonging to homeless people in front of a newly constructed office block on Dublin’s Grand Canal (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Almost 11,000 people have been recorded as homeless in Ireland, the highest figure ever recorded, new figures show.

A total of 10,975 people accessed emergency accommodation in September, a 1.6% increase on previous month, according to the Department of Housing statistics.

It is the third consecutive month where the homeless figures have reached a record high.

In total, there were 7,633 adults and 3,342 children in emergency accommodation in the last week of September.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien described the situation as “very challenging”, adding the Government, local authorities and NGOs were making “every effort” to reduce homelessness.

“Fully aware of the risks of homelessness faced by renters this coming winter, the Government has just legislated to protect renters who are facing homelessness by deferring any ‘no fault’ tenancy terminations from taking place this winter,” Mr O’Brien said.

“While this emergency measure is necessary and will provide assistance in the short-term, the long-term answer to our accommodation challenges, including combating homelessness, remains an increased and sustainable supply of new housing.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Wayne Stanley of Simon Communities of Ireland said the figures were a “shocking” confirmation of the need for the moratorium on evictions introduced by Government this week.

Mr Stanley also said it should be seen as a call to action to get ahead of the crisis in the coming months.

“That will require a new focus and ambition on issues such as vacancy,” he said.

“We believe that the moratorium on evictions will keep people, and families in particular, in their homes and protect them from ending up in emergency homeless accommodation or even on the street, over the winter period.

“We have to be clear that it is a welcome response to the crisis, but it is not an answer to it.”

The charity wants the Government to examine ways the 166,000 vacant homes identified in the latest census could be used to increase social housing stock.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said the monthly figures are not an accurate reflection of the crisis due to near full emergency accommodation and that there is growing number of “hidden homeless”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“It’s a reality that the monthly homeless figures are now a reflection of people only in emergency accommodation, the actual number of people homeless is in fact considerably higher,” he said.

“Unlike many European countries even at the height of the homeless crisis over the last 10 years, Ireland managed to avoid families sleeping in tents or their cars, now this grim prospect is a reality.

“More social and affordable housing is the long-term solution but in the short term we immediately need more emergency accommodation as homeless services such as Focus Ireland’s frontline team are being stretched to their maximum capacity.

“The prospect is looking increasingly grim this winter unless there is an urgent response to avoid more trauma for families across the country.”

He added that the eviction ban must be a catalyst to deliver lasting solutions.

“While a no-fault eviction ban is necessary, what’s also crucial is what the Minister for Housing will do for the five months while the ban is in place to tackle the underlying problem,” he said.

“We need measures to radically ramp up and accelerate delivery of social and affordable housing, meaningful policies and resources deployed to tackle vacancy, and a suite of measures to incentivise landlords to stay in the market.

“We must avoid a repeat of what followed after the previous eviction ban during the Covid-19 lockdowns which saw a dramatic increase in homelessness when the measure was lifted.”

Peter McVerry Trust chief executive Pat Doyle said he was “disappointed” with the figures, but hoped the upcoming eviction ban will help to stem the flow of people entering homelessness in Ireland.

Mr Doyle described the eviction ban as a “vital” part of tackling the problem and will allow the homeless sector time to address rising homeless numbers.

“A no-fault eviction ban will keep vulnerable tenants in their homes during the coldest months of the year whilst also protecting landlords from anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“With winter starting next week, it is critical that those who are experiencing homelessness are supported and encouraged to engage with services.

“We will be working with our partners to provide extra emergency beds for those who need them during this period. Our staff will work with anyone availing of the beds to provide the support they need to leave homelessness behind for good.”