Homeless figures show fall in families entering emergency accommodation

The number of families entering emergency accommodation for the first time in Dublin has fallen by almost 40% year-on-year, new homeless figures show.

Between January and the end of September, some 519 families availed of emergency homeless services for the first time in the capital, Dublin City Council said.

This represents a drop of 37% on the 837 families availing of the services for the first time in the same period last year.

At the end of September there were a total of 865 families without a home in the county, the lowest number since April 2016.

In August, in comparison, 856 families were in emergency accommodation.

There were 2,008 children in emergency accommodation at the end of September, down 15 on the previous month.

The council said this figure had reduced each month since September last year when there were 2,872 children in the same situation.

The number of families living in hotels in the capital has dropped to its lowest level in more than five years.

At the end of September there were 278 families in hotels, the lowest number since April 2015 and down 24 from August 2020.

Dublin City Council said the situation in relation to single people was “complex” with the total number of single adults in emergency accommodation continuing to increase.

There were some 2,994 single adults availing of emergency beds in September.

Dublin City Council said it had “successfully sourced” a significant amount of additional emergency accommodation in recent months to cater for increased demand.

