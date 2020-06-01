Holohan urges public to help prevent second wave as further death confirmed

One further person has died in Ireland’s coronavirus outbreak.

Another 77 confirmed cases of the disease were also announced on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,650 after the latest fatality was accounted for, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 25,062.

Ireland has entered the third week of the first phase of its lockdown exit plan.

Experts from the National Public Health Emergency Team will convene later in the week to formulate their advice to Government on whether phase two should commence, as scheduled, next Monday.

People enjoy the good weather at Brittas Bay beach, Co Wicklow, where Gardai have turned away non-locals who are trying to visit (Niall Carson/PA)

People enjoy the good weather at Brittas Bay beach, Co Wicklow, where Gardai have turned away non-locals who are trying to visit (Niall Carson/PA)

Phase two would see some workplaces and small retail outlets reopen; the distance restriction on exercise extended from 5km to 20km, and people allowed to visit the homes of those cocooning, as long as PPE and social distancing is used.

Up to four people will also be allowed visit other households while sports teams can resume non-contact training in small groups.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed the importance of avoiding a second wave of coronavirus.

“We have now had more than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died,” said the CMO.

“Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

“As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

“It is vital that we continue to practise hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

“It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

“We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Dublin Zoo will reopen on Tuesday to limited numbers (Dublin Zoo/PA)

Dublin Zoo will reopen on Tuesday to limited numbers (Dublin Zoo/PA)

In the latest sign of the gradual move out of lockdown, Dublin Zoo announced it will reopen on Tuesday to limited numbers.

A maximum of 500 people will be permitted at any one time and strict social distancing measures will ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

PA Media