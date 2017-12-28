Holidaymaker killed by car in Ireland

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a car while on holiday in Ireland.

The man from Glasgow was hit by a vehicle in Co Donegal in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, was struck by the car at Sandhill, near the seaside town of Dunfanaghy, at around 4.15am. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The road was closed to allow an investigation to take place. The dead man is understood had been on holiday with his family.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Donegal this morning, 27th December 2017. "A man in his late 20s, a pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal, at about 4.15am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured. "The road at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators."

