‘Hit reset button’, public urged, as hospitals battle with surge in Covid cases

The public has been urged to “hit the reset button” as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 surges.

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid, said there are now 482 people in hospital with coronavirus, a rise of 76 since Saturday.

Seventy-four Covid patients are in intensive care.

Now 482 #covid19 patients in hospital, 74 in ICU. Time for us all to hit the reset button. 1.If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact. Do the right thing. 2.For the rest of us,time to do the basics well again. Both of the above work.@HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 18, 2021

There are some 280 ICU beds in Ireland, meaning a quarter are now occupied by patients with Covid.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to meet later on Monday to discuss its advice on current Covid data.

With a rising number of cases, the Government will assess whether restrictions may have to remain in place, including the continued use of Covid certificates for eating and drinking indoors.

#COVID19 is mainly spread through droplets that come from your nose and mouth. Wearing a face covering reduces the spread of these droplets and aerosols. It also helps stop the spread of the virus from people who may not know they have it. Learn more: https://t.co/bkrq22IXdw pic.twitter.com/fj1aL3D5gc — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 17, 2021

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is also expected to produce advice on the booster programme.

Nphet will produce its advice to Government, and a final decision will be made on Tuesday.

While some 92% of adults are fully vaccinated, Government ministers have been raising concerns about those who are not vaccinated and the effect it has on reopening plans.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there has been a “substantial increase” in the number of walk-ins at vaccination centres in recent days.

“Really great to hear of a substantial increase at walk-in vaccine centres at the weekend, while 3,000+ registered for the first time last week,” he said.

“Booster vaccines for aged 65+ in L TRC (long term residential care) and 80+ in community continue this week. College pop-ups continue also.”

Booster vaccines for aged 65+ in LTRC and 80+ in community continue this week, College pop-ups continue also. #ForUsAll https://t.co/vHr0QTCdfl — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) October 18, 2021

Infectious disease specialist Dr Sam McConkey said the number of people in hospital with the disease is “very shocking and disappointing”.

He said the rising number of Covid cases in hospital “disrupts” the regular care given to other patients.

“That’s obstructive and problematic for the health service to have that sort of numbers,” he told RTE’s Today With Claire Byrne show.

“I think it’s actually the sick people and the people who are very sick and unfortunately some people are dying, and that’s really the issue.

If we opened things more that could potentially get worse Dr Sam McConkey

“That’s not something that’s really a good way to go into wintertime with flu coming.

“If we opened things more that could potentially get worse. So I think it’s really important that we get out of our minds all the kind of ‘Boris Johnson Freedom Day’, ideas that we had in England back in June.

“I hope that we can continue do sensible things, like ventilation, masks, a lot of the things we have been doing.”