High Court orders O’Doherty and Waters to cover legal costs

The High Court has ruled that John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty must pay the costs of their failed challenge of the emergency laws introduced in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said on Thursday that they must pay the costs of the Minister for Health Simon Harris, the Attorney General and the Oireachtas.

In judicial review proceedings against the State and Mr Harris, Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty were seeking to have various pieces of recently enacted legislation quashed.

The legislation they wanted to challenge includes the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act, and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

However, the High Court last month refused permission to allow the pair to challenge the emergency laws.

The judge said he will limit the costs to the two day hearings on May 5 and 6.

Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters argued that they should not pay legal costs as the case was brought in the public interest.

In his ruling, Justice Meenan said: “The applicants’ principal contention is that, as they brought proceedings ‘in the public interest’, they ought not to be penalised by having to pay costs for failing to obtain leave to proceed.

“In view, this contention does not stand up to much scrutiny.

“The applicants did not engage with the case being made by the respondents and the Oireachtas in any meaningful way.

“Rather, they proceeded with their application on the basis that as they were of the opinion they had an arguable case, this, of itself, was sufficient for the court to grant them leave.

“There is no doubt that issues raised by the widespread restrictions by the legislation and regulations in question are important matters of public interest.

“However, the manner in which the applicants conducted their proceedings, their failure to consider or answer the case being made against them and to only have regard to their own opinions meant that these proceedings were very far from being made in the public interest.

“I am satisfied that no grounds have been established for me to depart from the general rule that costs follow the event.

“I will, therefore, grant the respondent and the Oireachtas their costs.”

After the ruling, Ms O’Doherty tweeted: “John Waters and I are not remotely afraid of costs.

“We are terrified for Ireland which is facing its darkest moment.

“Our case is under appeal. Not one cent will be paid to the unelected government.”

