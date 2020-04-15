Healthcare staff to be redeployed to private nursing homes to fight Covid-19

Healthcare workers will be allowed to put their names forward and a volunteers’ register will be set up (Peter Byrne/PA)

Healthcare workers are set to be redeployed to private nursing homes in an effort to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

An agreement has been reached between unions and the Health Service Executive to allow healthcare staff to be redeployed into private nursing homes during the Covid-19 emergency.

The deal will allow healthcare workers to put their names forward and a volunteers’ register will be set up.

SIPTU health division organiser, Paul Bell, said: “Our members want to help deal with the increasing clusters of the virus among the most vulnerable service users in the nursing home sector in their catchment area. However, until now, there was no policy or protocol for members asked to provide assistance to private nursing homes which are not under the governance of the HSE.

“Under this agreement, the redeployment of SIPTU members is strictly on a voluntary basis and a volunteers register will be set up in each CHO area. Volunteers will come from across the nursing, healthcare assistant, cleaning, chef and catering assistant disciplines.”

“Our members will remain completely under the management of the HSE and will be assigned for agreed periods of time. They will also be provided with an adequate supply of PPE for their tasks.”

It was confirmed on Tuesday there have been 406 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic and a total of 11,479 cases.

PA Media