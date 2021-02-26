Health staff working ‘night and day’ to get mass vaccination centres ready – HSE

Some 37 vaccination centres are to be set up around the country (PA)

The boss of the Health Service Executive said staff are working “night and day” to ensure mass vaccination centres are ready for the surge in vaccine supplies.

Paul Reid said there are currently 6,500 people trained in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A national recruitment campaign is currently under way to bring in more staff ahead of a significant ramp-up in vaccines.

The HSE chief executive said the rollout is based on supply, and that every vaccine is being delivered.

Around 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines are expected to be delivered this week – its highest to date.

The Department of Health said that plans are being put in place to vaccinate one million people a month from April.

“We have put a lot of preparation plans in place, both in terms of the various locations that we have and the significant recruitment campaign,” Mr Reid told RTE.

The Government aims to have administered first doses to 40% of people over the age of 18 by the end of April, 64% by the end of May and up to 82% of adults by the end of June.

Some 37 vaccination centres are to be set up around the country, with an aim of having one in every county.

Mr Reid said on Friday that there has been a ramping up of resources to get the vaccination centres ready.

“We have seen the use of vaccination centres, like the use of the Helix last week in DCU with more than 1,000 vaccinations by 100 GPs.

“Up to 5,000 people are being vaccinated a day in these centres.

“We have been working night and day to put these preparations in place, this is a great motivator for us in the healthcare teams and staff who are working on something really positive – everyone has galvanised behind this.

“To date, we are in an exciting place in vaccinating the over-70s.”

People have made huge sacrifices, particularly since December and we don't want to lose the progress we have made Paul Reid, HSE

Mr Reid also urged the public to continue following the Level 5 restrictions.

“People have made huge sacrifices, particularly since December and we don’t want to lose the progress we have made,” he added.

“All the indicators are going at the right direction, but it is still at a high base.”

Mr Reid said that one in four close contacts are testing positive for Covid-19.

There are currently 574 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 136 people in ICU.

Meanwhile, Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory, said that the B1525 variant found in Nigeria is of concern.

One case of the variant has been found in the east of Ireland and is associated with travel, Dr De Gascun told RTE.

“We know that this variant B1525 accounts for just over 20% of cases in Nigeria, that’s based on the publicly available sequence data, and I think it is probably slightly different to the variants we have become used to over the last few weeks.

“There’s a couple of things when we look at in a new variant – we know it is a mutation of concern as it’s got changes in its spike protein that may have an impact on vaccine effectiveness.

“In contrast to variants reported in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, this one hasn’t yet become dominant in Nigeria or anywhere, so it doesn’t appear to be more transmissible but we are concerned based on the fact that it has those changes that might have an impact on vaccine response.”

